Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2512 Cimmaron Drive
2512 Cimmaron Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2512 Cimmaron Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedrooms and Study,wood floor in family,formal dinning and study, master bedroom and two other bedroom,new tile in bathrooms no carpet at all. excellent schools,clean and ready to move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2512 Cimmaron Drive have any available units?
2512 Cimmaron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2512 Cimmaron Drive have?
Some of 2512 Cimmaron Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2512 Cimmaron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Cimmaron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Cimmaron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Cimmaron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2512 Cimmaron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Cimmaron Drive offers parking.
Does 2512 Cimmaron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Cimmaron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Cimmaron Drive have a pool?
No, 2512 Cimmaron Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Cimmaron Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 Cimmaron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Cimmaron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Cimmaron Drive has units with dishwashers.
