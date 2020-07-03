Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2509 Big Leaf
Last updated November 8 2019 at 8:36 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2509 Big Leaf
2509 Big Leaf Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2509 Big Leaf Court, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, fenced yard, 2 car garage,w/d connections,refrigerator, electric range
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2509 Big Leaf have any available units?
2509 Big Leaf doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2509 Big Leaf have?
Some of 2509 Big Leaf's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 2509 Big Leaf currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Big Leaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Big Leaf pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Big Leaf is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2509 Big Leaf offer parking?
Yes, 2509 Big Leaf offers parking.
Does 2509 Big Leaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Big Leaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Big Leaf have a pool?
No, 2509 Big Leaf does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Big Leaf have accessible units?
No, 2509 Big Leaf does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Big Leaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Big Leaf does not have units with dishwashers.
