All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2508 Rothland Lane.
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2508 Rothland Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:38 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2508 Rothland Lane
2508 Rothland Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2508 Rothland Lane, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2508 Rothland Lane have any available units?
2508 Rothland Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2508 Rothland Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Rothland Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Rothland Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2508 Rothland Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2508 Rothland Lane offer parking?
No, 2508 Rothland Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2508 Rothland Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Rothland Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Rothland Lane have a pool?
No, 2508 Rothland Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Rothland Lane have accessible units?
No, 2508 Rothland Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Rothland Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2508 Rothland Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2508 Rothland Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2508 Rothland Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
