Plano, TX
2504 Belmont Place
Last updated October 14 2019 at 8:04 AM

2504 Belmont Place

2504 Belmont Place · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Belmont Place, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,263 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Belmont Place have any available units?
2504 Belmont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Belmont Place have?
Some of 2504 Belmont Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Belmont Place currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Belmont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Belmont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Belmont Place is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Belmont Place offer parking?
No, 2504 Belmont Place does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Belmont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Belmont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Belmont Place have a pool?
No, 2504 Belmont Place does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Belmont Place have accessible units?
No, 2504 Belmont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Belmont Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Belmont Place does not have units with dishwashers.

