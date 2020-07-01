All apartments in Plano
2429 Cimmaron Drive

2429 Cimmaron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2429 Cimmaron Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
NICE FLOORPLANE HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREA AND 2 DINING AREA. WALKING TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND. GREAT PLANO SCHOOLS. SECURITY AND FULL SPRINKLER SYSTEM. NEW CARPET, NEW PAINTING. MOVE-IN CONDITION.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 Cimmaron Drive have any available units?
2429 Cimmaron Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2429 Cimmaron Drive have?
Some of 2429 Cimmaron Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2429 Cimmaron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2429 Cimmaron Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 Cimmaron Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2429 Cimmaron Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2429 Cimmaron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2429 Cimmaron Drive offers parking.
Does 2429 Cimmaron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 Cimmaron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 Cimmaron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2429 Cimmaron Drive has a pool.
Does 2429 Cimmaron Drive have accessible units?
No, 2429 Cimmaron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 Cimmaron Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2429 Cimmaron Drive has units with dishwashers.

