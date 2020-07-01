2429 Cimmaron Drive

NICE FLOORPLANE HAS 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREA AND 2 DINING AREA. WALKING TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, COMMUNITY POOL AND PLAYGROUND. GREAT PLANO SCHOOLS. SECURITY AND FULL SPRINKLER SYSTEM. NEW CARPET, NEW PAINTING. MOVE-IN CONDITION.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
