Plano, TX
2425 Ravenhurst Drive
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

2425 Ravenhurst Drive

2425 Ravenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Ravenhurst Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful 3-bed 2-bath home offers new floors & refreshing interior repaint. Combining authenticity with contemporary flair, the standout features include a kitchen with a gorgeous new backslash, upgraded granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Beyond is the elegant living & entertaining space. Large, luminous & ready for the new owner to enjoy, this abode has impeccably captured the serenity and beauty of Texas living within leisurely community amenities. Home is available for lease from July 1st. Virtual tours available. Pets welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 Ravenhurst Drive have any available units?
2425 Ravenhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 Ravenhurst Drive have?
Some of 2425 Ravenhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 Ravenhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2425 Ravenhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 Ravenhurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 Ravenhurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2425 Ravenhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2425 Ravenhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 2425 Ravenhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 Ravenhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 Ravenhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 2425 Ravenhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2425 Ravenhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 2425 Ravenhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 Ravenhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 Ravenhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.

