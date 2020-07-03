2425 Ravenhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful 3-bed 2-bath home offers new floors & refreshing interior repaint. Combining authenticity with contemporary flair, the standout features include a kitchen with a gorgeous new backslash, upgraded granite counter tops & stainless appliances. Beyond is the elegant living & entertaining space. Large, luminous & ready for the new owner to enjoy, this abode has impeccably captured the serenity and beauty of Texas living within leisurely community amenities. Home is available for lease from July 1st. Virtual tours available. Pets welcome ($450 refundable per pet). HOA is paid by owners. Apply at VPRealtyServices.com