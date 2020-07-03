Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2424 San Gabriel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2424 San Gabriel Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:37 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2424 San Gabriel Drive
2424 San Gabriel Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2424 San Gabriel Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated throughout, lots of wood flooring, roomy kitchen with tile flooring, large family room with fireplace, across the street from beautiful Bob Woodruff Park. Close to everything!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have any available units?
2424 San Gabriel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have?
Some of 2424 San Gabriel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2424 San Gabriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2424 San Gabriel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 San Gabriel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2424 San Gabriel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2424 San Gabriel Drive offers parking.
Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 San Gabriel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have a pool?
No, 2424 San Gabriel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2424 San Gabriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 San Gabriel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District