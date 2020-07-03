All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:37 AM

2424 San Gabriel Drive

2424 San Gabriel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2424 San Gabriel Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely updated throughout, lots of wood flooring, roomy kitchen with tile flooring, large family room with fireplace, across the street from beautiful Bob Woodruff Park. Close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have any available units?
2424 San Gabriel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have?
Some of 2424 San Gabriel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 San Gabriel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2424 San Gabriel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 San Gabriel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2424 San Gabriel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2424 San Gabriel Drive offers parking.
Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 San Gabriel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have a pool?
No, 2424 San Gabriel Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have accessible units?
No, 2424 San Gabriel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 San Gabriel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2424 San Gabriel Drive has units with dishwashers.

