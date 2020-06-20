Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2421 Trophy Drive
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:46 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2421 Trophy Drive
2421 Trophy Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2421 Trophy Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2421 Trophy Drive have any available units?
2421 Trophy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2421 Trophy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Trophy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Trophy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Trophy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2421 Trophy Drive offer parking?
No, 2421 Trophy Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2421 Trophy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Trophy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Trophy Drive have a pool?
No, 2421 Trophy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Trophy Drive have accessible units?
No, 2421 Trophy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Trophy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Trophy Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Trophy Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2421 Trophy Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
