Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2412 Kimberly Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2412 Kimberly Ln

2412 Kimberly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2412 Kimberly Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Stratford Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Excellent location in established neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have any available units?
2412 Kimberly Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2412 Kimberly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Kimberly Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Kimberly Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln offer parking?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have a pool?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have accessible units?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

