Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2412 Kimberly Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2412 Kimberly Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2412 Kimberly Ln
2412 Kimberly Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Stratford Estates
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2412 Kimberly Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Stratford Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Excellent location in established neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have any available units?
2412 Kimberly Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2412 Kimberly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Kimberly Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Kimberly Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln offer parking?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have a pool?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have accessible units?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Kimberly Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Kimberly Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District