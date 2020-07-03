Beautiful two story home, conveniently located off of Sam Rayburn Tollway. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and wood floor throughout living areas. Two master suites, one upstairs and one down.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2405 Lynbridge have any available units?
2405 Lynbridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Lynbridge have?
Some of 2405 Lynbridge's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Lynbridge currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Lynbridge is not currently offering any rent specials.