2405 Brennan Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 8:01 AM

2405 Brennan Drive

2405 Brennan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2405 Brennan Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Stratford Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and admin fee**

Attractive 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2,455 sqft, 1 story home in Plano! Living room with vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace, and built in bookshelves! Kitchen with white cabinets and granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast area off of kitchen. Bathrooms with white cabinets and granite counter tops. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower! Spacious backyard, great for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Brennan Drive have any available units?
2405 Brennan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2405 Brennan Drive have?
Some of 2405 Brennan Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Brennan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Brennan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Brennan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Brennan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Brennan Drive offer parking?
No, 2405 Brennan Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Brennan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2405 Brennan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Brennan Drive have a pool?
No, 2405 Brennan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Brennan Drive have accessible units?
No, 2405 Brennan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Brennan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Brennan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

