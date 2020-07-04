All apartments in Plano
Last updated October 3 2019 at 8:08 AM

2404 Windsor Place

2404 Windsor Place · No Longer Available
Location

2404 Windsor Place, Plano, TX 75075
Stratford Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application fees and admin fee**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,196 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Windsor Place have any available units?
2404 Windsor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2404 Windsor Place currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Windsor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Windsor Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Windsor Place is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Windsor Place offer parking?
No, 2404 Windsor Place does not offer parking.
Does 2404 Windsor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2404 Windsor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Windsor Place have a pool?
No, 2404 Windsor Place does not have a pool.
Does 2404 Windsor Place have accessible units?
No, 2404 Windsor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Windsor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2404 Windsor Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2404 Windsor Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2404 Windsor Place does not have units with air conditioning.

