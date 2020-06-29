All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:58 AM

2328 Terping Place

Location

2328 Terping Place, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Plano ISD! Open floor plan, split bedrooms, quiet private backyard. Home boasts fresh full paint, new carpet. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2328 Terping Place have any available units?
2328 Terping Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2328 Terping Place have?
Some of 2328 Terping Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2328 Terping Place currently offering any rent specials?
2328 Terping Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2328 Terping Place pet-friendly?
No, 2328 Terping Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2328 Terping Place offer parking?
Yes, 2328 Terping Place offers parking.
Does 2328 Terping Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2328 Terping Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2328 Terping Place have a pool?
No, 2328 Terping Place does not have a pool.
Does 2328 Terping Place have accessible units?
No, 2328 Terping Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2328 Terping Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2328 Terping Place has units with dishwashers.

