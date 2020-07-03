Rent Calculator
Last updated January 7 2020 at 4:27 AM
2313 Windy Ridge Court
2313 Windy Ridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
2313 Windy Ridge Court, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well cared for home with open concept floorplan and high ceilings, with wood flooring, island kitchen with ceramic tile flooring and breakfast bar, large master suite with garden tub and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2313 Windy Ridge Court have any available units?
2313 Windy Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2313 Windy Ridge Court have?
Some of 2313 Windy Ridge Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 2313 Windy Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Windy Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Windy Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Windy Ridge Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2313 Windy Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Windy Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 2313 Windy Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 Windy Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Windy Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 2313 Windy Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Windy Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 2313 Windy Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Windy Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Windy Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
