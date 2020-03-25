All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2308 Choctaw Dr

2308 Choctaw Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Choctaw Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2308 Choctaw Dr, Plano, TX 75093 - Description Coming Soon!

(RLNE4652074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Choctaw Dr have any available units?
2308 Choctaw Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2308 Choctaw Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Choctaw Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Choctaw Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2308 Choctaw Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2308 Choctaw Dr offer parking?
No, 2308 Choctaw Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2308 Choctaw Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Choctaw Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Choctaw Dr have a pool?
No, 2308 Choctaw Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2308 Choctaw Dr have accessible units?
No, 2308 Choctaw Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Choctaw Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2308 Choctaw Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2308 Choctaw Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2308 Choctaw Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

