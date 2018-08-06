All apartments in Plano
2304 Tamarisk Drive
2304 Tamarisk Drive

2304 Tamarisk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Tamarisk Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Amazing 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,446 sqft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace and skylight! Open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom equipped with separate tub and shower! Great back yard with patio area, perfect for social gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Tamarisk Drive have any available units?
2304 Tamarisk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2304 Tamarisk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Tamarisk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Tamarisk Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Tamarisk Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Tamarisk Drive offer parking?
No, 2304 Tamarisk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Tamarisk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Tamarisk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Tamarisk Drive have a pool?
No, 2304 Tamarisk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Tamarisk Drive have accessible units?
No, 2304 Tamarisk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Tamarisk Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Tamarisk Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Tamarisk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Tamarisk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

