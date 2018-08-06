2304 Tamarisk Drive

Amenities

Amazing 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,446 sqft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with fireplace and skylight! Open concept kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master suite with attached bathroom equipped with separate tub and shower! Great back yard with patio area, perfect for social gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



