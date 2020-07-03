Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2304 Micarta Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:28 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2304 Micarta Drive
2304 Micarta Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2304 Micarta Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. THREE BEDROOM AND A STUDY. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF PLANO WITH EXCELLENT PISD SCHOOLS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 Micarta Drive have any available units?
2304 Micarta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2304 Micarta Drive have?
Some of 2304 Micarta Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2304 Micarta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Micarta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Micarta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Micarta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2304 Micarta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Micarta Drive offers parking.
Does 2304 Micarta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Micarta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Micarta Drive have a pool?
No, 2304 Micarta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Micarta Drive have accessible units?
No, 2304 Micarta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Micarta Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Micarta Drive has units with dishwashers.
