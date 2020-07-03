All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2304 Canyon Valley Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2304 Canyon Valley Trail
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:18 PM

2304 Canyon Valley Trail

2304 Canyon Valley Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2304 Canyon Valley Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2282; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1950.00; IMRID23632

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have any available units?
2304 Canyon Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2304 Canyon Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Canyon Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Canyon Valley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail offers parking.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have a pool?
No, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District