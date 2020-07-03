Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2304 Canyon Valley Trail
Last updated May 24 2020 at 3:18 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2304 Canyon Valley Trail
2304 Canyon Valley Trail
·
No Longer Available
Location
2304 Canyon Valley Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2.5; Square footage: 2282; Parking: 2 Car Indoor Garage; Monthly rent: $1950.00; IMRID23632
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have any available units?
2304 Canyon Valley Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2304 Canyon Valley Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Canyon Valley Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Canyon Valley Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail offers parking.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have a pool?
No, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have accessible units?
No, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Canyon Valley Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Canyon Valley Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
