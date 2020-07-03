2253 Ashley Park Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna

West Plano 2/2 $1445 with W/D connections - Property Id: 20731



PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.



West Plano unit w/Pool, Gated entrance, , Sauna, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop,

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, , Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars,

Microwaves, refrigerators



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

(RLNE5718550)