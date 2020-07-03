All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2253 Ashley Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2253 Ashley Park Dr

2253 Ashley Park Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2253 Ashley Park Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Armstrong Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
West Plano 2/2 $1445 with W/D connections - Property Id: 20731

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

West Plano unit w/Pool, Gated entrance, , Sauna, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, School bus stop,
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, , Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars,
Microwaves, refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705 or **** Email, Call, or Text anytime. Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/20731
Property Id 20731

(RLNE5718550)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 Ashley Park Dr have any available units?
2253 Ashley Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2253 Ashley Park Dr have?
Some of 2253 Ashley Park Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 Ashley Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2253 Ashley Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 Ashley Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2253 Ashley Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2253 Ashley Park Dr offer parking?
No, 2253 Ashley Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2253 Ashley Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2253 Ashley Park Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 Ashley Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2253 Ashley Park Dr has a pool.
Does 2253 Ashley Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 2253 Ashley Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 Ashley Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2253 Ashley Park Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District