Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Breathtaking home with all the bells and whistles. . Warm hardwood floors grace the family & dining room. Open kitchen features cabinets, granite counter tops & Walk in Pantry.Fenced back yard and patio for outdoor grilling and entertaining.Award winning school. Walking distance to Community pool 3bdr,2.5 bath,2 car garage with lots of upgrades. .Easy access to highway,shopping and much more. Move-in Ready.A must see.