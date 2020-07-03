Rent Calculator
2224 Compton Drive
2224 Compton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2224 Compton Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful with updated , split bedrooms. Easy to everywhere.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2224 Compton Drive have any available units?
2224 Compton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2224 Compton Drive have?
Some of 2224 Compton Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2224 Compton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2224 Compton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2224 Compton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2224 Compton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2224 Compton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2224 Compton Drive offers parking.
Does 2224 Compton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2224 Compton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2224 Compton Drive have a pool?
No, 2224 Compton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2224 Compton Drive have accessible units?
No, 2224 Compton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2224 Compton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2224 Compton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
