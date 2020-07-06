2221 Westlake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Home has $11,000 in recent upgrades including nail down hardwood flooring in living area and super cold AC. Large corner lot in walking distance to Shepard Elementary and Wilson. TAR application, $45 per adult app fee, $300 per pet deposit.