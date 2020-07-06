All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:42 PM

2221 Westlake Drive

2221 Westlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Westlake Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Home has $11,000 in recent upgrades including nail down hardwood flooring in living area and super cold AC. Large corner lot in walking distance to Shepard Elementary and Wilson. TAR application, $45 per adult app fee, $300 per pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Westlake Drive have any available units?
2221 Westlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Westlake Drive have?
Some of 2221 Westlake Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Westlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Westlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Westlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Westlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Westlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Westlake Drive offers parking.
Does 2221 Westlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Westlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Westlake Drive have a pool?
No, 2221 Westlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Westlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2221 Westlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Westlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Westlake Drive has units with dishwashers.

