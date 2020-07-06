Home has $11,000 in recent upgrades including nail down hardwood flooring in living area and super cold AC. Large corner lot in walking distance to Shepard Elementary and Wilson. TAR application, $45 per adult app fee, $300 per pet deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2221 Westlake Drive have any available units?
2221 Westlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Westlake Drive have?
Some of 2221 Westlake Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Westlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Westlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Westlake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2221 Westlake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2221 Westlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Westlake Drive offers parking.
Does 2221 Westlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Westlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Westlake Drive have a pool?
No, 2221 Westlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Westlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2221 Westlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Westlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 Westlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)