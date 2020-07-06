Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2217 Surrey Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2217 Surrey Lane
Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:29 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2217 Surrey Lane
2217 Surrey Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2217 Surrey Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The house is in renovation and it will be ready May 1
It has 2.5 brand new bathroom with new shower and free standing tub.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2217 Surrey Lane have any available units?
2217 Surrey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2217 Surrey Lane have?
Some of 2217 Surrey Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2217 Surrey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Surrey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Surrey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Surrey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2217 Surrey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Surrey Lane offers parking.
Does 2217 Surrey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 Surrey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Surrey Lane have a pool?
No, 2217 Surrey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2217 Surrey Lane have accessible units?
No, 2217 Surrey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Surrey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Surrey Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District