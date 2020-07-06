Rent Calculator
2209 Vickers Drive
Last updated July 2 2019 at 9:27 AM
Location
2209 Vickers Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently renovated west Plano home with wood burning fireplace, living room, den, dining room, atrium, front circular drive, and ceiling fans.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2209 Vickers Drive have any available units?
2209 Vickers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2209 Vickers Drive have?
Some of 2209 Vickers Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2209 Vickers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Vickers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Vickers Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Vickers Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2209 Vickers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2209 Vickers Drive offers parking.
Does 2209 Vickers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Vickers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Vickers Drive have a pool?
No, 2209 Vickers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Vickers Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 Vickers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Vickers Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Vickers Drive has units with dishwashers.
