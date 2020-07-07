Remodeled three bedroom, two bathroom, two living room home with updates (Feb 2020) including new fence, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet), interior and exterior paint, sod, tiled showers and granite counters.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 Glen Forest Lane have any available units?
2205 Glen Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
What amenities does 2205 Glen Forest Lane have?
Some of 2205 Glen Forest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Glen Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Glen Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.