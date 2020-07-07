All apartments in Plano
2205 Glen Forest Lane
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:18 AM

2205 Glen Forest Lane

2205 Glen Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2205 Glen Forest Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled three bedroom, two bathroom, two living room home with updates (Feb 2020) including new fence, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet), interior and exterior paint, sod, tiled showers and granite counters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 Glen Forest Lane have any available units?
2205 Glen Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 Glen Forest Lane have?
Some of 2205 Glen Forest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 Glen Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2205 Glen Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 Glen Forest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2205 Glen Forest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2205 Glen Forest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2205 Glen Forest Lane offers parking.
Does 2205 Glen Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 Glen Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 Glen Forest Lane have a pool?
No, 2205 Glen Forest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2205 Glen Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 2205 Glen Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 Glen Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2205 Glen Forest Lane has units with dishwashers.

