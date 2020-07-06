All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2200 W Park Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2200 W Park Boulevard
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:16 AM

2200 W Park Boulevard

2200 West Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2200 West Park Boulevard, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
FOR RENT!! Amazing condo in the heart of Plano! This property has recently been updated and is ready for immediate move in. The condo has three bedrooms, two baths, a living area, cozy patio with an amazing view of green belt and creek. There is also a small storage shed in the backyard and one assigned parking space in front of unit. With apartment prices skyrocketing why not take advantage of this amazing condo that offers so much more. Don’t hesitate as this one will lease very quickly!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 W Park Boulevard have any available units?
2200 W Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2200 W Park Boulevard have?
Some of 2200 W Park Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 W Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2200 W Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 W Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2200 W Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2200 W Park Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2200 W Park Boulevard offers parking.
Does 2200 W Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2200 W Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 W Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2200 W Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2200 W Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2200 W Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 W Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2200 W Park Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District