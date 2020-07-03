Beautiful 2 Story Home in W. Plano. Wonderful Floor Plan with a Study Downstair. High Ceiling and Open Floor Plan. Large Master Bedroom Up. New wood floor. Specious Rooms with High Ceilings. Easy Access to All Major Highways and Shopping Centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 2124 Prager Port Lane have?
Some of 2124 Prager Port Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
