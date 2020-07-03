All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2124 Prager Port Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2124 Prager Port Lane
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:29 PM

2124 Prager Port Lane

2124 Prager Port Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2124 Prager Port Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 Story Home in W. Plano. Wonderful Floor Plan with a Study Downstair. High Ceiling and Open Floor Plan. Large Master Bedroom Up. New wood floor. Specious Rooms with High Ceilings. Easy Access to All Major Highways and Shopping Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Prager Port Lane have any available units?
2124 Prager Port Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2124 Prager Port Lane have?
Some of 2124 Prager Port Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Prager Port Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Prager Port Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Prager Port Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Prager Port Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2124 Prager Port Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Prager Port Lane offers parking.
Does 2124 Prager Port Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Prager Port Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Prager Port Lane have a pool?
No, 2124 Prager Port Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Prager Port Lane have accessible units?
No, 2124 Prager Port Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Prager Port Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2124 Prager Port Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District