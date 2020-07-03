2124 Prager Port Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 Story Home in W. Plano. Wonderful Floor Plan with a Study Downstair. High Ceiling and Open Floor Plan. Large Master Bedroom Up. New wood floor. Specious Rooms with High Ceilings. Easy Access to All Major Highways and Shopping Centers.