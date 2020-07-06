All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:51 PM

2121 Stone Creek Drive

2121 Stone Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2121 Stone Creek Dr, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Rd Property features an open floor plan, 2 living areas, eat-in kitchen, formal dining, separate utility room, covered patio with plenty of room for entertaining. Owner will consider one small pet. Pool service included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 Stone Creek Drive have any available units?
2121 Stone Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2121 Stone Creek Drive have?
Some of 2121 Stone Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 Stone Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2121 Stone Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 Stone Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 Stone Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2121 Stone Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2121 Stone Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2121 Stone Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 Stone Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 Stone Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2121 Stone Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 2121 Stone Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2121 Stone Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 Stone Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2121 Stone Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

