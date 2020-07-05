All apartments in Plano
2117 Lyon Court

Location

2117 Lyon Court, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
THE ABSOLUTE BEST LOCATION IN THE HEART OF WEST PLANO...Park and Preston!!Extremely well maintained 1 Story 4-2-2 with cozy living room, wet bar, sky light & Gas Fire Place in quite Cul De Sac. Wood Laminate some ceramic tiles, fans, upgraded light fixtures, bright kitchen with many cabinets. Spacious master bedroom has his-hers closets, double sinks. Great backyard with Pavestone backyard patio, 2-car attached garage, and wonderful neighborhood. Walk to Movie Grill Plano, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Brick House, Katy Trail, Mesomaya, Starbucks, William Sonoma, and hundreds of other stores and restaurants. Minutes to N Dallas Toll, Willow Bend mall,George Bush HWY, Legacy West, Toyota HDQ, Shops at Legacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Lyon Court have any available units?
2117 Lyon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Lyon Court have?
Some of 2117 Lyon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Lyon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Lyon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Lyon Court pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Lyon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2117 Lyon Court offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Lyon Court offers parking.
Does 2117 Lyon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Lyon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Lyon Court have a pool?
No, 2117 Lyon Court does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Lyon Court have accessible units?
No, 2117 Lyon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Lyon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Lyon Court has units with dishwashers.

