2117 Lyon Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

THE ABSOLUTE BEST LOCATION IN THE HEART OF WEST PLANO...Park and Preston!!Extremely well maintained 1 Story 4-2-2 with cozy living room, wet bar, sky light & Gas Fire Place in quite Cul De Sac. Wood Laminate some ceramic tiles, fans, upgraded light fixtures, bright kitchen with many cabinets. Spacious master bedroom has his-hers closets, double sinks. Great backyard with Pavestone backyard patio, 2-car attached garage, and wonderful neighborhood. Walk to Movie Grill Plano, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Brick House, Katy Trail, Mesomaya, Starbucks, William Sonoma, and hundreds of other stores and restaurants. Minutes to N Dallas Toll, Willow Bend mall,George Bush HWY, Legacy West, Toyota HDQ, Shops at Legacy.