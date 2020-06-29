Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2117 IRONSIDE
2117 Ironside Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
2117 Ironside Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Bunker
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
WELL MAINTAINED, WELCOMING HOME IN PLANO WITH PLANO SCHOOLS & EASY ACCESS TO THE GEORGE BUSH. 4 BEDROOMS, 2.1 BATHROOMS, SPACIOUS LIVING & DINING ROOMS, MEDIA ROOM AND SPACIOUS 3 CAR GARAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2117 IRONSIDE have any available units?
2117 IRONSIDE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2117 IRONSIDE have?
Some of 2117 IRONSIDE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2117 IRONSIDE currently offering any rent specials?
2117 IRONSIDE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 IRONSIDE pet-friendly?
No, 2117 IRONSIDE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2117 IRONSIDE offer parking?
Yes, 2117 IRONSIDE offers parking.
Does 2117 IRONSIDE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 IRONSIDE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 IRONSIDE have a pool?
No, 2117 IRONSIDE does not have a pool.
Does 2117 IRONSIDE have accessible units?
No, 2117 IRONSIDE does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 IRONSIDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 IRONSIDE has units with dishwashers.
