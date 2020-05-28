All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 25 2019 at 11:12 PM

2113 Overglen Drive

2113 Overglen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2113 Overglen Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Armstrong Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2113 Overglen Drive have any available units?
2113 Overglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2113 Overglen Drive have?
Some of 2113 Overglen Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2113 Overglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2113 Overglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2113 Overglen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2113 Overglen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2113 Overglen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2113 Overglen Drive offers parking.
Does 2113 Overglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2113 Overglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2113 Overglen Drive have a pool?
No, 2113 Overglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2113 Overglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 2113 Overglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2113 Overglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2113 Overglen Drive has units with dishwashers.

