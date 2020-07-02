Rent Calculator
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2108 Stain Glass Drive
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:18 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2108 Stain Glass Drive
2108 Stain Glass Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2108 Stain Glass Drive, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2108 Stain Glass Drive have any available units?
2108 Stain Glass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2108 Stain Glass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2108 Stain Glass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2108 Stain Glass Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2108 Stain Glass Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2108 Stain Glass Drive offer parking?
No, 2108 Stain Glass Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2108 Stain Glass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2108 Stain Glass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2108 Stain Glass Drive have a pool?
No, 2108 Stain Glass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2108 Stain Glass Drive have accessible units?
No, 2108 Stain Glass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2108 Stain Glass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2108 Stain Glass Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2108 Stain Glass Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2108 Stain Glass Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
