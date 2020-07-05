2104 Florence Drive

Convenient location by Ohio and Park in west Plano. Spacious 4 beds 3 full baths 3 living areas. New paint throughout the house. New carpet in bedrooms. Wood floor in living areas. New low-E windows. New board on board cedar fence. AC two years old.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
