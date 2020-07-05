All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2104 Florence Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2104 Florence Drive
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:58 AM

2104 Florence Drive

2104 Florence Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2104 Florence Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Convenient location by Ohio and Park in west Plano. Spacious 4 beds 3 full baths 3 living areas. New paint throughout the house. New carpet in bedrooms. Wood floor in living areas. New low-E windows. New board on board cedar fence. AC two years old.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Florence Drive have any available units?
2104 Florence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 Florence Drive have?
Some of 2104 Florence Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Florence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Florence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Florence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Florence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2104 Florence Drive offer parking?
No, 2104 Florence Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2104 Florence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2104 Florence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Florence Drive have a pool?
No, 2104 Florence Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Florence Drive have accessible units?
No, 2104 Florence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Florence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2104 Florence Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parker
4701 Charles Pl
Plano, TX 75093
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District