Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2102 Teakwood Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2102 Teakwood Lane
2102 Teakwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2102 Teakwood Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently updated home in a great location in Plano. It has granite counter tops, updated kitchen, fireplace with 3 bedrooms and two baths. Hardwood floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2102 Teakwood Lane have any available units?
2102 Teakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2102 Teakwood Lane have?
Some of 2102 Teakwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2102 Teakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Teakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Teakwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Teakwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2102 Teakwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Teakwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2102 Teakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Teakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Teakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2102 Teakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Teakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2102 Teakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Teakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2102 Teakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
