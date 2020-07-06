Rent Calculator
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:37 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2100 Teakwood Lane
2100 Teakwood Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
2100 Teakwood Lane, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely remodeled 3-2-2 is sought after Plano schools. Granite Counters, wood and tile floors. Undated bathrooms. Easy to show and ready for new tenants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2100 Teakwood Lane have any available units?
2100 Teakwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2100 Teakwood Lane have?
Some of 2100 Teakwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2100 Teakwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Teakwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Teakwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Teakwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2100 Teakwood Lane offer parking?
No, 2100 Teakwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2100 Teakwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2100 Teakwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Teakwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2100 Teakwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2100 Teakwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2100 Teakwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Teakwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Teakwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
