Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2037 Liverpool Dr
Last updated September 10 2019

2037 Liverpool Dr

2037 Liverpool Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2037 Liverpool Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2037 Liverpool Dr, Plano, TX 75025 - **We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,384 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

(RLNE5039629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 Liverpool Dr have any available units?
2037 Liverpool Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 Liverpool Dr have?
Some of 2037 Liverpool Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 Liverpool Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2037 Liverpool Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 Liverpool Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2037 Liverpool Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2037 Liverpool Dr offer parking?
No, 2037 Liverpool Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2037 Liverpool Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2037 Liverpool Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 Liverpool Dr have a pool?
No, 2037 Liverpool Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2037 Liverpool Dr have accessible units?
No, 2037 Liverpool Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 Liverpool Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2037 Liverpool Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

