Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2028 Apple Valley Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:05 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2028 Apple Valley Road
2028 Apple Valley Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2028 Apple Valley Road, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom home in Plano ISD!! - This home offers over 1600 square feet of living space. Home is tenant occupied until 2-29-20
(RLNE5517604)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have any available units?
2028 Apple Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2028 Apple Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Apple Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Apple Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Apple Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road offer parking?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have a pool?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.
