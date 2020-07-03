All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2028 Apple Valley Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2028 Apple Valley Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:05 PM

2028 Apple Valley Road

2028 Apple Valley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2028 Apple Valley Road, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 bedroom home in Plano ISD!! - This home offers over 1600 square feet of living space. Home is tenant occupied until 2-29-20

(RLNE5517604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have any available units?
2028 Apple Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 2028 Apple Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Apple Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Apple Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Apple Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road offer parking?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have a pool?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2028 Apple Valley Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2028 Apple Valley Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District