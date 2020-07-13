2013 Stain Glass Drive #2

Amenities

in unit laundry garage pool internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access

Room for rent near Plano Medical City and Legacy Town Center. The house is located in a nice and quiet Plano Neighborhood. Easy access to George Bush Hwy, Central Expy (Hwy 75), and the Dallas North Toll Road.



House/Room Key Features:

Furniture in common areas is provided.

Washer and Dryer in laundry included.

Closet in room

House has high-speed internet.

The kitchen is fully equipped.

Pets are not accepted.

Garage or street Parking

Backyard with pool.



Lease Terms:

Shared bathroom with one other person.

Security Deposit is one month's rent

Utilities are shared among all tenants. Not included in the rent.



If you are reading this the room is available. Contact Eva for additional information at 214.315.2005 or email eva.preciado@entriway.com

Room for rent in Plano within a few miles from UTD, Collin County College, Plano Medical City, and Legacy Town Center. The house is located in a nice and quiet Plano Neighborhood. Easy access to George Bush Hwy, Central Expy (Hwy 75), and the Dallas North Toll Road.



House/Room Key Features:

Furniture in common areas is provided.

Washer and Dryer in laundry included.

Closet in room

House has high-speed internet.

Kitchen fully equipped.

Pets are not accepted.

Garage or street Parking

Backyard with pool.



Lease Terms:

Shared bathroom with one other person.

Security Deposit is one month's rent

Required credit score 650>

Utilities are shared among all tenants. Not included in the rent.