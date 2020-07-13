All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2013 Stain Glass Drive #2
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:47 AM

2013 Stain Glass Drive #2

2013 Stain Glass Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2013 Stain Glass Drive, Plano, TX 75075
River Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Room for rent near Plano Medical City and Legacy Town Center. The house is located in a nice and quiet Plano Neighborhood. Easy access to George Bush Hwy, Central Expy (Hwy 75), and the Dallas North Toll Road.

House/Room Key Features:
Furniture in common areas is provided.
Washer and Dryer in laundry included.
Closet in room
House has high-speed internet.
The kitchen is fully equipped.
Pets are not accepted.
Garage or street Parking
Backyard with pool.

Lease Terms:
Shared bathroom with one other person.
Security Deposit is one month's rent
Utilities are shared among all tenants. Not included in the rent.

If you are reading this the room is available. Contact Eva for additional information at 214.315.2005 or email eva.preciado@entriway.com
Room for rent in Plano within a few miles from UTD, Collin County College, Plano Medical City, and Legacy Town Center. The house is located in a nice and quiet Plano Neighborhood. Easy access to George Bush Hwy, Central Expy (Hwy 75), and the Dallas North Toll Road.

House/Room Key Features:
Furniture in common areas is provided.
Washer and Dryer in laundry included.
Closet in room
House has high-speed internet.
Kitchen fully equipped.
Pets are not accepted.
Garage or street Parking
Backyard with pool.

Lease Terms:
Shared bathroom with one other person.
Security Deposit is one month's rent
Required credit score 650>
Utilities are shared among all tenants. Not included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 have any available units?
2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 have?
Some of 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 offers parking.
Does 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 has a pool.
Does 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 have accessible units?
No, 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2013 Stain Glass Drive #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District