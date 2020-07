Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Charming and wonderfully maintained 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in the Ports 'O Call neighborhood. Floorpan is perfect for entertaining and family. Kitchen is spacious with cooktop and double ovens. The home features four large rooms and a flex space overlooking the back yard, currently being used as an office. Foundation work was completed earlier this year and the home is move in ready. Conveniently located with great access to US75 and PGBT, parks, schools and shopping.