Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2009 Cross Bend Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2009 Cross Bend Road
2009 Cross Bend Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
2009 Cross Bend Road, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Description Coming Soon!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2009 Cross Bend Road have any available units?
2009 Cross Bend Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2009 Cross Bend Road currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Cross Bend Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Cross Bend Road pet-friendly?
No, 2009 Cross Bend Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 2009 Cross Bend Road offer parking?
No, 2009 Cross Bend Road does not offer parking.
Does 2009 Cross Bend Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 Cross Bend Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Cross Bend Road have a pool?
No, 2009 Cross Bend Road does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Cross Bend Road have accessible units?
No, 2009 Cross Bend Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Cross Bend Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 Cross Bend Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2009 Cross Bend Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2009 Cross Bend Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
