Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2004 Liverpool Dr
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:16 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2004 Liverpool Dr
2004 Liverpool Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2004 Liverpool Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2004 Liverpool Dr, Plano, TX 75025 - Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
(RLNE4925199)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2004 Liverpool Dr have any available units?
2004 Liverpool Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2004 Liverpool Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2004 Liverpool Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 Liverpool Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2004 Liverpool Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2004 Liverpool Dr offer parking?
No, 2004 Liverpool Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2004 Liverpool Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 Liverpool Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 Liverpool Dr have a pool?
No, 2004 Liverpool Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2004 Liverpool Dr have accessible units?
No, 2004 Liverpool Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2004 Liverpool Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 Liverpool Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 Liverpool Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 Liverpool Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
