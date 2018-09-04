All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 25 2019 at 6:10 PM

1968 Keystone Drive

1968 Keystone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1968 Keystone Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,388 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 Keystone Drive have any available units?
1968 Keystone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1968 Keystone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1968 Keystone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 Keystone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1968 Keystone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1968 Keystone Drive offer parking?
No, 1968 Keystone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1968 Keystone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 Keystone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 Keystone Drive have a pool?
No, 1968 Keystone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1968 Keystone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1968 Keystone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1968 Keystone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1968 Keystone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1968 Keystone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1968 Keystone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

