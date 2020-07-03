Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1921 Pleasant Valley Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:21 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1921 Pleasant Valley Drive
1921 Pleasant Valley Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1921 Pleasant Valley Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom home in North Plano. New paint and flooring. 4 bedrooms. Great layout with a fireplace.
Won't last long. Great house in the middle of North Plano.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have any available units?
1921 Pleasant Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have?
Some of 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Pleasant Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District