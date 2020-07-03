All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1921 Pleasant Valley Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:21 AM

1921 Pleasant Valley Drive

1921 Pleasant Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1921 Pleasant Valley Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom home in North Plano. New paint and flooring. 4 bedrooms. Great layout with a fireplace.

Won't last long. Great house in the middle of North Plano.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have any available units?
1921 Pleasant Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have?
Some of 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1921 Pleasant Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 Pleasant Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District