Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:01 PM

1912 Midcrest Drive

1912 Midcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Midcrest Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Amazing single story home with an amazing floor plan! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has granite in the kitchen & bathrooms, double ovens & wonderful beamed vaulted ceilings. With a large open floor plan this is a great home for a growing family or a family that enjoys entertaining. On one side o the home there are three bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and on the other side is another bedroom with its own full bathroom that would make a great in-law suite. Home has a 2 car garage plus a full 2 car carport. Home will come equipped with a full size washer, dryer & refrigerator. Beautiful finishes throughout that include hardwood floors, updated tile in all wet areas, updated cabinets in kitchen & newer appliances!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Midcrest Drive have any available units?
1912 Midcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Midcrest Drive have?
Some of 1912 Midcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Midcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Midcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Midcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Midcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1912 Midcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Midcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 1912 Midcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 Midcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Midcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1912 Midcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Midcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 Midcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Midcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Midcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.

