1912 Midcrest Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Amazing single story home with an amazing floor plan! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has granite in the kitchen & bathrooms, double ovens & wonderful beamed vaulted ceilings. With a large open floor plan this is a great home for a growing family or a family that enjoys entertaining. On one side o the home there are three bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and on the other side is another bedroom with its own full bathroom that would make a great in-law suite. Home has a 2 car garage plus a full 2 car carport. Home will come equipped with a full size washer, dryer & refrigerator. Beautiful finishes throughout that include hardwood floors, updated tile in all wet areas, updated cabinets in kitchen & newer appliances!