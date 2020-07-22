All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 6 2020 at 10:45 AM

1912 Covered Wagon Drive

Location

1912 Covered Wagon Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,470 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Covered Wagon Drive have any available units?
1912 Covered Wagon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1912 Covered Wagon Drive have?
Some of 1912 Covered Wagon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Covered Wagon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Covered Wagon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Covered Wagon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Covered Wagon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Covered Wagon Drive offer parking?
No, 1912 Covered Wagon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1912 Covered Wagon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Covered Wagon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Covered Wagon Drive have a pool?
No, 1912 Covered Wagon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1912 Covered Wagon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 Covered Wagon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Covered Wagon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1912 Covered Wagon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
