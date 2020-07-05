Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1909 Nest Pl
1909 Nest Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
1909 Nest Place, Plano, TX 75093
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4532198)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 Nest Pl have any available units?
1909 Nest Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1909 Nest Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Nest Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Nest Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Nest Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Nest Pl offer parking?
No, 1909 Nest Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Nest Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Nest Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Nest Pl have a pool?
No, 1909 Nest Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Nest Pl have accessible units?
No, 1909 Nest Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Nest Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Nest Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 Nest Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 Nest Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
