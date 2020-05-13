1904 Papeete Drive

Great custom built home with wood paneling and lots of refined finishing touches. large rooms and layout you get with the established pre-owned home. Great neighborhood with close access to shopping and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
