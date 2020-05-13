All apartments in Plano
1904 Papeete Drive

1904 Papeete Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Papeete Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great custom built home with wood paneling and lots of refined finishing touches. large rooms and layout you get with the established pre-owned home. Great neighborhood with close access to shopping and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 Papeete Drive have any available units?
1904 Papeete Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 Papeete Drive have?
Some of 1904 Papeete Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 Papeete Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1904 Papeete Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 Papeete Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1904 Papeete Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1904 Papeete Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1904 Papeete Drive offers parking.
Does 1904 Papeete Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 Papeete Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 Papeete Drive have a pool?
No, 1904 Papeete Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1904 Papeete Drive have accessible units?
No, 1904 Papeete Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 Papeete Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 Papeete Drive has units with dishwashers.

