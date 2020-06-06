All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:34 PM

1833 Cumberland Trail

1833 Cumberland Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1833 Cumberland Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have any available units?
1833 Cumberland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1833 Cumberland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Cumberland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Cumberland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail offer parking?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have a pool?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have accessible units?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Cumberland Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

