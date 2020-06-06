Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1833 Cumberland Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1833 Cumberland Trail
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:34 PM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1833 Cumberland Trail
1833 Cumberland Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1833 Cumberland Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have any available units?
1833 Cumberland Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1833 Cumberland Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Cumberland Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Cumberland Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail offer parking?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have a pool?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have accessible units?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Cumberland Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 1833 Cumberland Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 1833 Cumberland Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln
Plano, TX 75025
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District