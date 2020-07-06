Well maintained patio home at Coit and Park location in Plano. 3 BR 2 bath with fireplace. Tile and wood floors (no carpet). Convenient location to shopping, medical, North Tollway and George Bush Freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1833 Bachman Court have any available units?
1833 Bachman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 Bachman Court have?
Some of 1833 Bachman Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Bachman Court currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Bachman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.