Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1833 Bachman Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1833 Bachman Court

1833 Bachman Court · No Longer Available
Location

1833 Bachman Court, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained patio home at Coit and Park location in Plano. 3 BR 2 bath with fireplace. Tile and wood floors (no carpet). Convenient location to shopping, medical, North Tollway and George Bush Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 Bachman Court have any available units?
1833 Bachman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 Bachman Court have?
Some of 1833 Bachman Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 Bachman Court currently offering any rent specials?
1833 Bachman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 Bachman Court pet-friendly?
No, 1833 Bachman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1833 Bachman Court offer parking?
Yes, 1833 Bachman Court offers parking.
Does 1833 Bachman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 Bachman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 Bachman Court have a pool?
No, 1833 Bachman Court does not have a pool.
Does 1833 Bachman Court have accessible units?
No, 1833 Bachman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 Bachman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1833 Bachman Court has units with dishwashers.

