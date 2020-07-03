All apartments in Plano
Last updated September 11 2019 at 10:25 AM

1816 Stockton Trl

1816 Stockton Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1816 Stockton Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1816 Stockton Trl, Plano, TX 75023 - Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,610 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

(RLNE5118064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 Stockton Trl have any available units?
1816 Stockton Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1816 Stockton Trl have?
Some of 1816 Stockton Trl's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 Stockton Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1816 Stockton Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 Stockton Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1816 Stockton Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1816 Stockton Trl offer parking?
No, 1816 Stockton Trl does not offer parking.
Does 1816 Stockton Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 Stockton Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 Stockton Trl have a pool?
No, 1816 Stockton Trl does not have a pool.
Does 1816 Stockton Trl have accessible units?
No, 1816 Stockton Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 Stockton Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 Stockton Trl does not have units with dishwashers.

